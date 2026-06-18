Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Major Shareholder Sells $3,374,496.00 in Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 28,800 Aflac shares on June 15 at an average price of $117.17, totaling about $3.37 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

sold 28,800 Aflac shares on June 15 at an average price of $117.17, totaling about $3.37 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Post Holdings has been steadily reducing its Aflac stake with multiple sales in early June, including several larger transactions worth millions of dollars each. Despite the recent selling, it still owns more than 50.9 million shares .

. Aflac shares were down about 0.9% and recently traded at $116.34. The company also reported quarterly EPS of $1.75, slightly below estimates, while maintaining a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 28,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $3,374,496.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,985,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,022,003.95. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 53,000 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $6,240,220.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 48,500 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $5,684,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 26,500 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,100,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 12,800 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $1,477,504.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 13,900 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $1,613,095.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 63,000 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $7,441,560.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 16,300 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $1,877,597.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 9,750 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $1,105,552.50.

On Monday, June 1st, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 9,060 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $1,019,521.80.

On Friday, May 29th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 9,200 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $1,037,300.00.

Aflac Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $116.34 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average of $112.13.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.05). Aflac had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 25.60%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Aflac's payout ratio is 27.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $99.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Aflac from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Aflac from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $112.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,334 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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