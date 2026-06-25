Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $1,441,599.80 in Stock

Key Points Aflac director Joseph Moskowitz sold 12,370 shares on June 22 at an average price of $116.54, totaling about $1.44 million. After the sale, he still owned 33,310 shares, a 27.08% reduction in his stake.

on June 22 at an average price of $116.54, totaling about $1.44 million. After the sale, he still owned 33,310 shares, a 27.08% reduction in his stake. Aflac’s latest earnings missed EPS estimates but revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations. The company reported $1.75 EPS versus the expected $1.80, while revenue rose 27.9% year over year to $4.24 billion.

but revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations. The company reported $1.75 EPS versus the expected $1.80, while revenue rose 27.9% year over year to $4.24 billion. The company continues to return cash to shareholders through a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share, or $2.44 annualized, for a yield of about 2.1%. Institutional investors own 67.44% of Aflac’s shares, and analysts currently rate the stock a consensus “Hold.”

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) Director Joseph Moskowitz sold 12,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $1,441,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,881,947.40. This represents a 27.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.39. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.05). Aflac had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 25.60%.The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Aflac's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Mizuho set a $104.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $99.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $112.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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