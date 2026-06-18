Samantha Leigh Hannan Sells 6,000 Shares of Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH) Stock

Key Points Alliance Laundry COO Jan Gommaar Vleugels sold 75,000 shares on Monday, June 15, at an average price of $25.64, totaling about $1.92 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

sold 75,000 shares on Monday, June 15, at an average price of $25.64, totaling about $1.92 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . The transaction reduced Vleugels’ direct ownership by 11.12% , leaving him with 599,563 shares valued at roughly $15.37 million after the sale.

, leaving him with 599,563 shares valued at roughly $15.37 million after the sale. Alliance Laundry recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, posting $0.31 EPS versus the $0.27 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.6% year over year to $426.89 million.

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) insider Samantha Leigh Hannan sold 6,000 shares of Alliance Laundry stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 298,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,373.56. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Alliance Laundry Trading Down 0.4%

Alliance Laundry stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95. Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.89 million during the quarter. Alliance Laundry's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALH. Zacks Research upgraded Alliance Laundry from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alliance Laundry from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Laundry from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alliance Laundry from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliance Laundry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Laundry currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Report on ALH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Laundry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,951,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,411,000.

About Alliance Laundry

Alliance Laundry Systems (NYSE: ALH) is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential laundry equipment and related services. The company designs, produces and sells a range of coin-operated and vended machines, on-premises washers and dryers, and allied equipment for laundromats, multi-housing, hospitality, healthcare and other institutional customers. Alliance’s product strategy emphasizes durable, high-throughput machines for professional laundry operators as well as appliances geared to self-service and multi-dwelling applications.

Its product portfolio includes coin-operated and card-operated washers and dryers, stacked and single-pocket models, industrial-grade on-premises equipment, and parts and accessories.

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