Amanda Brooke Kopetsky Sells 809 Shares of Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Amanda Brooke Kopetsky sold 809 shares of Alliance Laundry stock at an average price of $27.00, totaling about $21,843. The sale reduced her ownership by roughly 9.94% and was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

Amanda Brooke Kopetsky sold 809 shares of Alliance Laundry stock at an average price of $27.00, totaling about $21,843. The sale reduced her ownership by roughly 9.94% and was executed under a pre-arranged . Strong quarterly results: Alliance Laundry reported quarterly EPS of $0.31, beating analyst estimates by $0.04, on revenue of $426.89 million. Revenue rose 9.6% year over year, and analysts expect full-year EPS of 1.29.

Alliance Laundry reported quarterly EPS of $0.31, beating analyst estimates by $0.04, on revenue of $426.89 million. Revenue rose 9.6% year over year, and analysts expect full-year EPS of 1.29. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Recent research updates included higher price targets from Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird, plus upgrades from Wall Street Zen and Zacks. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) insider Amanda Brooke Kopetsky sold 809 shares of Alliance Laundry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $21,843.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $197,937. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Alliance Laundry Stock Performance

ALH opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The firm's 50-day moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99.

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.89 million during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alliance Laundry from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Alliance Laundry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliance Laundry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alliance Laundry from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alliance Laundry from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliance Laundry

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Laundry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Laundry by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

About Alliance Laundry

Alliance Laundry Systems (NYSE: ALH) is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential laundry equipment and related services. The company designs, produces and sells a range of coin-operated and vended machines, on-premises washers and dryers, and allied equipment for laundromats, multi-housing, hospitality, healthcare and other institutional customers. Alliance’s product strategy emphasizes durable, high-throughput machines for professional laundry operators as well as appliances geared to self-service and multi-dwelling applications.

Its product portfolio includes coin-operated and card-operated washers and dryers, stacked and single-pocket models, industrial-grade on-premises equipment, and parts and accessories.

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