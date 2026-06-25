Insider Selling: Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH) Insider Sells $344,678.88 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Alliance Laundry insider Amanda Brooke Kopetsky sold 12,747 shares on June 22 for about $344,678.88 at an average price of $27.04. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and her direct holdings fell by 63.49%.

Alliance Laundry insider Amanda Brooke Kopetsky sold 12,747 shares on June 22 for about at an average price of $27.04. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and her direct holdings fell by 63.49%. Recent earnings were strong: Alliance Laundry reported quarterly EPS of $0.31 , beating estimates by $0.04, on revenue of $426.89 million . Revenue rose 9.6% year over year.

Alliance Laundry reported quarterly EPS of , beating estimates by $0.04, on revenue of . Revenue rose 9.6% year over year. Analyst sentiment is constructive: Several firms recently raised price targets or upgraded the stock, and MarketBeat reports a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) insider Amanda Brooke Kopetsky sold 12,747 shares of Alliance Laundry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $344,678.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $198,230.24. This represents a 63.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amanda Brooke Kopetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Amanda Brooke Kopetsky sold 809 shares of Alliance Laundry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $21,843.00.

Alliance Laundry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALH opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 31.49. Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $25.25.

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.89 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alliance Laundry from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliance Laundry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alliance Laundry from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alliance Laundry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Laundry from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliance Laundry presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alliance Laundry

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Laundry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter valued at $14,951,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter worth $3,209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter worth $6,105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry during the fourth quarter valued at $76,161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry during the fourth quarter valued at $19,411,000.

About Alliance Laundry

Alliance Laundry Systems (NYSE: ALH) is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential laundry equipment and related services. The company designs, produces and sells a range of coin-operated and vended machines, on-premises washers and dryers, and allied equipment for laundromats, multi-housing, hospitality, healthcare and other institutional customers. Alliance’s product strategy emphasizes durable, high-throughput machines for professional laundry operators as well as appliances geared to self-service and multi-dwelling applications.

Its product portfolio includes coin-operated and card-operated washers and dryers, stacked and single-pocket models, industrial-grade on-premises equipment, and parts and accessories.

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