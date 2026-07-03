Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH) Insider Samantha Leigh Hannan Sells 6,000 Shares

Key Points Alliance Laundry insider Samantha Leigh Hannan sold 6,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $26.27, totaling $157,620. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and she still held 292,066 shares afterward.

on July 1 at an average price of $26.27, totaling $157,620. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and she still held 292,066 shares afterward. The stock was down about 1.1% and opened Friday at $25.80, near its 50-day average of $25.36. Alliance Laundry currently has a market cap of about $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.08.

and opened Friday at $25.80, near its 50-day average of $25.36. Alliance Laundry currently has a market cap of about $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.08. Recent earnings topped expectations, with quarterly EPS of $0.31 versus the $0.27 consensus and revenue up 9.6% year over year to $426.89 million. Analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy” with a consensus price target of $30.00.

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) insider Samantha Leigh Hannan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 292,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,672,573.82. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Samantha Leigh Hannan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Samantha Leigh Hannan sold 6,000 shares of Alliance Laundry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $153,960.00.

Alliance Laundry Stock Down 1.1%

ALH stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08. Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.89 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Alliance Laundry's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALH. BDT Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry during the fourth quarter worth $2,864,297,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter worth about $101,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Laundry in the 4th quarter worth about $76,161,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,962,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,234,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Alliance Laundry from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alliance Laundry from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alliance Laundry from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alliance Laundry from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliance Laundry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Alliance Laundry

Alliance Laundry Company Profile

Alliance Laundry Systems (NYSE: ALH) is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential laundry equipment and related services. The company designs, produces and sells a range of coin-operated and vended machines, on-premises washers and dryers, and allied equipment for laundromats, multi-housing, hospitality, healthcare and other institutional customers. Alliance’s product strategy emphasizes durable, high-throughput machines for professional laundry operators as well as appliances geared to self-service and multi-dwelling applications.

Its product portfolio includes coin-operated and card-operated washers and dryers, stacked and single-pocket models, industrial-grade on-premises equipment, and parts and accessories.

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