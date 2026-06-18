AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Director Mark Foletta Sells 3,681 Shares

Key Points AMN Healthcare Services director Mark Foletta sold 3,681 shares on June 15 at an average price of $31.07, totaling about $114,369. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 15 at an average price of $31.07, totaling about $114,369. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . AMN shares were up 1.8% and opened at $32.46, near their 52-week high of $33.13. The stock has risen well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

and opened at $32.46, near their 52-week high of $33.13. The stock has risen well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $2.10 EPS on $1.38 billion in revenue. Analysts currently have a Hold consensus rating with a target price of $25.29, though several firms recently raised their targets.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) Director Mark Foletta sold 3,681 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $114,368.67. Following the sale, the director owned 17,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,681.19. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of AMN opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.50. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services's quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $19.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Get Our Latest Report on AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $382,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 587,369 shares of the company's stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 48,501 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $350,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 27.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,638 shares of the company's stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 127.5% during the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 79,115 shares of the company's stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (NYSE: AMN) is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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