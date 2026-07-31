American Tower (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sells 685 Shares

Key Points EVP Ruth Dowling sold 685 American Tower shares for approximately $116,135 at an average price of $169.54 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. She retained 28,817 shares worth roughly $4.89 million.

for approximately $116,135 at an average price of $169.54 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. She retained 28,817 shares worth roughly $4.89 million. American Tower reported solid quarterly results, with revenue up 6.8% year over year to $2.74 billion and EPS of $2.84, beating the $1.60 consensus estimate. CoreSite data-center leasing and global tower activity have supported growth, while the company expects continued demand from AI and cloud infrastructure.

Analysts maintain a broadly positive view, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $215.19 price target. The stock also offers a $7.16 annualized dividend, yielding about 4.1%, though high leverage and sensitivity to interest rates remain key risks.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) EVP Ruth Dowling sold 685 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $116,134.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,885,634.18. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company's fifty day moving average price is $176.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.43. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.06 and a 1 year high of $217.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.19.

View Our Latest Report on American Tower

Key Stories Impacting American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Tower reported strong Q2 2026 results, with revenue increasing to approximately $2.75 billion and net income reaching $867.5 million. Record leasing at its CoreSite data-center business and solid global tower activity supported the performance. Record CoreSite Leasing And Strong Q2 Results at American Tower

American Tower reported strong Q2 2026 results, with revenue increasing to approximately $2.75 billion and net income reaching $867.5 million. Record leasing at its CoreSite data-center business and solid global tower activity supported the performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 financial outlook for the second time and expects data-center revenue to grow roughly 15%, benefiting from demand related to artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure. American Tower Raises 2026 Outlook Again

The company raised its 2026 financial outlook for the second time and expects data-center revenue to grow roughly 15%, benefiting from demand related to artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target to $220 from $218, while BMO Capital Markets increased its target to $195 from $190. The revisions indicate analysts see potential upside, although BMO maintained a “market perform” rating. Scotiabank Raises American Tower Price Target

Scotiabank raised its price target to $220 from $218, while BMO Capital Markets increased its target to $195 from $190. The revisions indicate analysts see potential upside, although BMO maintained a “market perform” rating. Neutral Sentiment: American Tower and Crown Castle are trading near one-year lows, but investor commentary favors American Tower because of its stronger data-center growth and repeated guidance increases. American Tower or Crown Castle

American Tower and Crown Castle are trading near one-year lows, but investor commentary favors American Tower because of its stronger data-center growth and repeated guidance increases. Neutral Sentiment: Executive Vice President Ruth T. Dowling sold a combined 1,791 shares for approximately $309,641 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Because the sales were scheduled and the executive retained a sizable position, the transactions are a limited signal rather than a clear change in management’s outlook. SEC Insider Trading Filing

Executive Vice President Ruth T. Dowling sold a combined 1,791 shares for approximately $309,641 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Because the sales were scheduled and the executive retained a sizable position, the transactions are a limited signal rather than a clear change in management’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Analysts continue to flag American Tower’s sensitivity to interest rates. Higher rates can raise borrowing costs, pressure highly leveraged REITs and make dividend-oriented investments less attractive, likely contributing to the stock’s weakness despite improving operating results. American Tower Interest Rate Risk Analysis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

About American Tower

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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