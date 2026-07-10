Darren Zeidel Sells 600 Shares of AON (NYSE:AON) Stock

Key Points Aon General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 600 shares of company stock at $360 each, totaling $216,000. After the sale, he still owned 15,354 shares, worth about $5.53 million.

of company stock at $360 each, totaling $216,000. After the sale, he still owned 15,354 shares, worth about $5.53 million. Aon’s latest quarterly results topped expectations , with earnings of $6.48 per share versus the $6.37 consensus and revenue of $5.03 billion versus $4.97 billion expected. Revenue rose 6.4% year over year.

, with earnings of $6.48 per share versus the $6.37 consensus and revenue of $5.03 billion versus $4.97 billion expected. Revenue rose 6.4% year over year. Wall Street remains broadly positive on Aon, with multiple firms raising or maintaining price targets and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.” The average analyst price target is $402.19, above the recent trading price.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 600 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 15,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,527,440. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $355.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's fifty day moving average is $326.39 and its 200 day moving average is $330.77. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $304.59 and a fifty-two week high of $381.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on AON from $416.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on AON from $372.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on AON from $389.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AON from $404.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $409.00 to $406.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $402.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AON

More AON News

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Aon to $426 from $389 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock. Mizuho raises Aon price target

Mizuho raised its price target on Aon to $426 from $389 and reiterated an rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo kept an overweight rating and nudged its target to $406 from $409, indicating analysts still see meaningful upside despite the small cut. Wells Fargo adjusts Aon target

Wells Fargo kept an rating and nudged its target to $406 from $409, indicating analysts still see meaningful upside despite the small cut. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also maintained an outperform rating, trimming its target only slightly to $400 from $404, which suggests the broader analyst view remains constructive. KBW adjusts Aon target

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also maintained an rating, trimming its target only slightly to $400 from $404, which suggests the broader analyst view remains constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Aon announced leadership changes in its specialty risk and reinsurance businesses, including new appointments and a revised UK and Ireland reinsurance structure, which may support longer-term execution but is not likely to move the stock immediately. Aon appoints Bob Reville and Eric Foster

Aon announced leadership changes in its specialty risk and reinsurance businesses, including new appointments and a revised UK and Ireland reinsurance structure, which may support longer-term execution but is not likely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Aon General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 600 shares at $360 each, a routine insider transaction that can still be read as a mild negative signal by investors. SEC insider filing for Darren Zeidel sale

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1,640.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,163 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $50,519,000 after buying an additional 134,937 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in AON by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 333,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $117,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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