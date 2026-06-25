Insider Selling: Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells 7,647 Shares of Stock

Key Points Asana CEO Daniel Mark Rogers sold 26,975 shares on June 22 at an average price of $6.66, totaling about $179,653.50. After the sale, he still held 1,905,780 shares, a 1.40% reduction in ownership.

on June 22 at an average price of $6.66, totaling about $179,653.50. After the sale, he still held 1,905,780 shares, a 1.40% reduction in ownership. Asana recently beat quarterly expectations , reporting EPS of $0.10 versus the $0.08 consensus and revenue of $205.09 million, up 9.5% year over year. However, the company remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin and return on equity.

, reporting EPS of $0.10 versus the $0.08 consensus and revenue of $205.09 million, up 9.5% year over year. However, the company remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin and return on equity. Wall Street sentiment remains cautious on ASAN, with an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.27. Shares were last trading around $6.63, below the stock’s 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) insider Katie Marie Colendich sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $50,929.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 190,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,266,578.82. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Katie Marie Colendich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Katie Marie Colendich sold 8,337 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $56,191.38.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.58 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 74.32% and a negative net margin of 20.21%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Asana has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Asana from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASAN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 64.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 2,008.8% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,251 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 335.1% during the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana's platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company's cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].