Daniel Mark Rogers Sells 13,790 Shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Key Points Asana CEO Daniel Mark Rogers sold 13,790 shares on June 30 at an average price of $6.89, for proceeds of about $95,013. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 30 at an average price of $6.89, for proceeds of about $95,013. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Rogers also sold 26,975 shares on June 22 at an average price of $6.66, indicating continued insider selling in recent weeks.

on June 22 at an average price of $6.66, indicating continued insider selling in recent weeks. Asana reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.10 versus estimates of $0.08 and revenue of $205.09 million, while analysts currently rate the stock a Hold with a consensus price target of $9.27.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Mark Rogers sold 13,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $95,013.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,891,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,035,811.10. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Daniel Mark Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Daniel Mark Rogers sold 26,975 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $179,653.50.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN opened at $7.34 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $15.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 74.32% and a negative net margin of 20.21%.The firm had revenue of $205.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Asana by 2,008.8% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,251 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 335.1% in the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASAN

About Asana

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana's platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company's cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].