ATI (NYSE:ATI) CEO Sells $719,024.68 in Stock

Key Points ATI CEO Kimberly Fields sold 3,641 shares on June 23 at an average price of $197.48, generating about $719,025. After the sale, she still owned 201,104 shares valued at roughly $39.7 million.

on June 23 at an average price of $197.48, generating about $719,025. After the sale, she still owned 201,104 shares valued at roughly $39.7 million. ATI stock was down 1.2% in Thursday trading, opening at $197.22 near its 52-week high of $205.31. The company’s market cap is about $26.9 billion.

in Thursday trading, opening at $197.22 near its 52-week high of $205.31. The company’s market cap is about $26.9 billion. ATI recently beat earnings expectations with Q1 EPS of $1.00 versus the $0.88 consensus, though revenue came in slightly below estimates. Management guided Q2 2026 EPS to $0.98-$1.04 and FY 2026 EPS to $4.20-$4.48.

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) CEO Kimberly Fields sold 3,641 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total transaction of $719,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,104 shares in the company, valued at $39,714,017.92. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ATI Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE ATI opened at $197.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $170.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $205.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATI. Wall Street Zen downgraded ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered ATI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,970 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. DV Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ATI by 3,869.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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