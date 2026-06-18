Brazilian Electric Power (NYSE:AXIA) Director De Lima Filho Pedro Batista Sells 597,500 Shares

Key Points Director De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 597,500 shares of Brazilian Electric Power on June 15 at an average price of $10.13, for about $6.05 million. After the sale, he still owned 4,687,963 shares, reducing his position by 11.3%.

of Brazilian Electric Power on June 15 at an average price of $10.13, for about $6.05 million. After the sale, he still owned 4,687,963 shares, reducing his position by 11.3%. The director has been actively trading the stock in recent weeks, with multiple large sales and a few purchases disclosed in SEC filings. His recent transactions include sizable sales on May 29 and June 3, alongside smaller buybacks.

in recent weeks, with multiple large sales and a few purchases disclosed in SEC filings. His recent transactions include sizable sales on May 29 and June 3, alongside smaller buybacks. AXIA shares were down 1.2% and opened at $10.30, with the stock trading below its 50-day moving average of $11.44. Analysts currently have an average Hold rating on the company.

Brazilian Electric Power Co (NYSE:AXIA - Get Free Report) Director De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 597,500 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $6,052,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,687,963 shares in the company, valued at $47,489,065.19. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

De Lima Filho Pedro Batista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 30,200 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $289,618.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 400,000 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $3,960,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista bought 45,000 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $477,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 555,300 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $5,486,364.00.

On Friday, May 29th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 2,249,200 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $23,459,156.00.

On Friday, May 29th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista purchased 1,234,900 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,312,222.00.

On Monday, May 25th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 234,300 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,450,778.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 714,500 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $7,430,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 941,500 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $9,979,900.00.

On Monday, May 18th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 751,200 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $7,895,112.00.

Brazilian Electric Power Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AXIA stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. Brazilian Electric Power Co has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brazilian Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brazilian Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Brazilian Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brazilian Electric Power by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brazilian Electric Power by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brazilian Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXIA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brazilian Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Brazilian Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "hold (c)" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brazilian Electric Power

About Brazilian Electric Power

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA - Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

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