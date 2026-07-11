Brazilian Electric Power (NYSE:AXIA) Director Sells 293,200 Shares

Brazilian Electric Power Co (NYSE:AXIA - Get Free Report) Director De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 293,200 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $2,943,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,464,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,823,770.76. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

De Lima Filho Pedro Batista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 3rd, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 255,800 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $2,655,204.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 800,000 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $8,192,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista bought 362,600 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,720,276.00.

On Monday, June 29th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 478,900 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $5,052,395.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 460,000 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $4,673,600.00.

On Monday, June 15th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 597,500 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $6,052,675.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 30,200 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $289,618.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 400,000 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $3,960,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista purchased 45,000 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $477,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 555,300 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $5,486,364.00.

Brazilian Electric Power Stock Performance

NYSE:AXIA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,297,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,157. Brazilian Electric Power Co has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brazilian Electric Power from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brazilian Electric Power in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Brazilian Electric Power

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Brazilian Electric Power in the first quarter worth $461,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brazilian Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Brazilian Electric Power by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Brazilian Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Brazilian Electric Power by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 187,303 shares of the company's stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 111,448 shares during the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brazilian Electric Power Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA - Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

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