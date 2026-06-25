AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Purchases $78,658.50 in Stock

Key Points AMREP major shareholder James Dahl bought 3,075 shares on June 22 at an average price of $25.58, spending a total of $78,658.50.

bought 3,075 shares on June 22 at an average price of $25.58, spending a total of $78,658.50. After the purchase, Dahl's direct holdings rose to 501,708 shares, valued at about $12.8 million, marking a 0.62% increase in his ownership stake.

in his ownership stake. AMREP shares recently traded at $25.87, and the stock currently carries a Hold consensus rating from analysts, with institutional investors owning about 59.85% of the company.

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR - Get Free Report) major shareholder James Dahl acquired 3,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $78,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 501,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,833,690.64. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP Price Performance

Shares of AXR opened at $25.87 on Thursday. AMREP Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The stock's 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $137.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXR shares. Freedom Capital cut shares of AMREP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised AMREP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMREP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMREP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXR. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AMREP by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMREP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in AMREP by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,795 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AMREP by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMREP during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) is a Denver-area based company specializing in land development and natural resource management. Since its founding in 1961, AMREP has built a diversified platform that spans real estate operations and resource extraction, serving both individual and institutional clients in the western United States.

Through its real estate segment, AMREP Southwest Inc acquires, develops and markets residential lots in planned communities across New Mexico and Colorado. Notable projects include the Tanoan Country Club and adjacent residential neighborhoods near Albuquerque, where the company employs a direct-to-consumer marketing model to reach out-of-state and local buyers.

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