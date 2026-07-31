AMREP (NYSE:AXR) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points AMREP CFO Adrienne Uleau sold 4,000 shares at an average price of $23.49, generating $93,960. Following the sale, she retained 6,574 shares, reducing her ownership by 37.83%.

at an average price of $23.49, generating $93,960. Following the sale, she retained 6,574 shares, reducing her ownership by 37.83%. AMREP’s latest quarterly results fell short of expectations, with earnings per share of $0.23 versus the $0.43 consensus estimate and revenue of $11.02 million versus $12.36 million expected.

Shares opened at $23.40, while analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating. Institutional investors own approximately 59.85% of the company.

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR - Get Free Report) CFO Adrienne Uleau sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,423.26. The trade was a 37.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AMREP Stock Performance

NYSE AXR opened at $23.40 on Friday. AMREP Corporation has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.12.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 million. AMREP had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMREP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered AMREP from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered AMREP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on AXR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMREP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMREP by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMREP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in AMREP by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,989 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company's stock.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) is a Denver-area based company specializing in land development and natural resource management. Since its founding in 1961, AMREP has built a diversified platform that spans real estate operations and resource extraction, serving both individual and institutional clients in the western United States.

Through its real estate segment, AMREP Southwest Inc acquires, develops and markets residential lots in planned communities across New Mexico and Colorado. Notable projects include the Tanoan Country Club and adjacent residential neighborhoods near Albuquerque, where the company employs a direct-to-consumer marketing model to reach out-of-state and local buyers.

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