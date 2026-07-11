BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen Sells 3,296 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $35,992.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,513.72. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Armstrong-Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 2,556 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $28,678.32.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,626,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,549,920. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $13.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 10.31%.BlackBerry's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. V2 Financial group LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 6.8% in the first quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TD increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.20 to $10.30 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackBerry

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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