Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) CAO Maciej Kurzymski Sells 2,259 Shares

Key Points Bloom Energy insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares on June 16 for about $820,205 at an average price of $289.11. The company said the sale was tied to tax withholding obligations related to vested equity awards.

on June 16 for about at an average price of $289.11. The company said the sale was tied to tax withholding obligations related to vested equity awards. The stock has been trading near highs , opening at $285.09 and sitting well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Bloom Energy’s 12-month range runs from $20.93 to $322.83, highlighting its sharp rally.

, opening at $285.09 and sitting well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Bloom Energy’s 12-month range runs from $20.93 to $322.83, highlighting its sharp rally. Bloom Energy reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue expectations with $0.44 EPS and $751.05 million in revenue, up 130.4% year over year. Analysts currently view the stock as a Moderate Buy overall, with a consensus price target of $220.14.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,998,973.32. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Maciej Kurzymski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $285.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The stock's 50-day moving average is $254.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.55. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,700.68 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy (BE) to “hold” , which is a step up from its prior stance and may help support sentiment around the stock. Zacks.com

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded to , which is a step up from its prior stance and may help support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Bloom Energy as a beneficiary of the AI data-center buildout, citing its behind-the-meter solid oxide fuel cell solution as a fast-deploying power option for customers needing reliable electricity. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Recent commentary highlighted Bloom Energy as a beneficiary of the AI data-center buildout, citing its behind-the-meter solid oxide fuel cell solution as a fast-deploying power option for customers needing reliable electricity. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy has also been noted as outperforming the broader market in recent trading, reflecting continued momentum in the shares. Bloom Energy (BE) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Bloom Energy has also been noted as outperforming the broader market in recent trading, reflecting continued momentum in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders, including Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski, and Aman Joshi, sold shares this week. The company said the trades were tied to tax withholding from equity vesting, but insider selling can still weigh on investor sentiment.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. DV Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company's stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the company's stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $220.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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