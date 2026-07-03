Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Aman Joshi Sells 8,343 Shares

Key Points Bloom Energy insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares on July 1 at an average price of $300.37, totaling about $2.51 million. After the sale, he still held 163,807 shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 4.85%.

on July 1 at an average price of $300.37, totaling about $2.51 million. After the sale, he still held 163,807 shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 4.85%. The company reported strong quarterly results , with EPS of $0.44 versus the $0.12 consensus and revenue of $751.05 million, up 130.4% year over year. Bloom Energy also issued FY2026 guidance of $1.85 to $2.25 EPS.

, with EPS of $0.44 versus the $0.12 consensus and revenue of $751.05 million, up 130.4% year over year. Bloom Energy also issued FY2026 guidance of $1.85 to $2.25 EPS. Bloom Energy continues to draw attention from investors and analysts amid its expanded $25 billion AI power-financing framework with Brookfield. Still, sentiment is mixed, with an insider sale and a recent Zacks downgrade to “hold” tempering enthusiasm.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,202,708.59. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aman Joshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Aman Joshi sold 3,558 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.14, for a total transaction of $1,028,760.12.

On Thursday, May 14th, Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $1,387,106.60.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $271.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.83. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $351.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5,421.48 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 312 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy and Brookfield expanded their AI power-financing framework to $25 billion, a fivefold increase that boosts the outlook for Bloom’s fuel-cell deployments in data centers. Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play

Bloom Energy and Brookfield expanded their AI power-financing framework to $25 billion, a fivefold increase that boosts the outlook for Bloom’s fuel-cell deployments in data centers. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Bloom Energy’s position as a key AI power-infrastructure beneficiary is helping reinforce the stock’s growth narrative and investor enthusiasm. Bloom Energy’s $25B partnership targets AI’s next bottleneck

Coverage highlighting Bloom Energy’s position as a key AI power-infrastructure beneficiary is helping reinforce the stock’s growth narrative and investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by Chief Commercial Officer Aman Joshi was disclosed, which may create some caution, but the transaction was relatively small versus his remaining holdings and appears more like routine selling than a fundamental change in the business outlook.

An insider sale by Chief Commercial Officer Aman Joshi was disclosed, which may create some caution, but the transaction was relatively small versus his remaining holdings and appears more like routine selling than a fundamental change in the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Bloom Energy was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which could temper some near-term upside expectations. Zacks downgrade coverage

Bloom Energy was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which could temper some near-term upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary says the stock may already be priced for near-perfect execution after a huge run-up, raising valuation-risk concerns if Bloom fails to deliver on its ambitious AI backlog.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BE. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BE

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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