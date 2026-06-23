BOX (NYSE:BOX) VP Eli Berkovitch Sells 2,700 Shares

Key Points BOX VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,700 shares on June 17 at an average price of $25.32, totaling about $68,364. After the sale, he still held 112,979 shares valued at roughly $2.86 million.

on June 17 at an average price of $25.32, totaling about $68,364. After the sale, he still held 112,979 shares valued at roughly $2.86 million. The filing follows other recent insider sales by Berkovitch, including 6,300 shares in late May and 24,500 shares in early April, indicating a continued reduction in his stake.

BOX recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $305.94 million, while also having a $500 million stock repurchase authorization and a consensus analyst rating of Hold.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $68,364.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 112,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,628.28. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eli Berkovitch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Eli Berkovitch sold 6,300 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $159,768.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Eli Berkovitch sold 24,500 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $584,325.00.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm had revenue of $305.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised BOX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,800 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in BOX by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 477,822 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BOX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,603 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 573,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company's stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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