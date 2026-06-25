BOX (NYSE:BOX) CEO Sells $364,800.00 in Stock

Key Points BOX CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares on Monday, June 22, for about $364,800 at an average price of $24.32. After the sale, he still owned 2,874,673 shares worth roughly $69.9 million.

on Monday, June 22, for about at an average price of $24.32. After the sale, he still owned 2,874,673 shares worth roughly $69.9 million. Box reported solid quarterly results , posting EPS of $0.37 versus the $0.36 consensus and revenue of $305.94 million, up 10.7% year over year. The company also provided Q2 2027 and FY 2027 EPS guidance.

, posting EPS of $0.37 versus the $0.36 consensus and revenue of $305.94 million, up 10.7% year over year. The company also provided Q2 2027 and FY 2027 EPS guidance. Box has an active $500 million share buyback program, which would allow it to repurchase up to 14.2% of outstanding shares. Institutional ownership remains high at 86.74%, while Wall Street’s consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $35.33.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,874,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,912,047.36. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $34.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $305.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,487,018 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $596,576,000 after acquiring an additional 497,658 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BOX by 9.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,918,991 shares of the software maker's stock worth $116,285,000 after purchasing an additional 407,733 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,330,168 shares of the software maker's stock worth $99,605,000 after purchasing an additional 251,520 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BOX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,316,783 shares of the software maker's stock worth $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 94,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 823,134.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,054,200 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $91,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded BOX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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