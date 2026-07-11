BOX (NYSE:BOX) VP Sells 1,800 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 1,800 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $52,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 109,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,162,903.30. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eli Berkovitch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Eli Berkovitch sold 2,700 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $68,364.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Eli Berkovitch sold 6,300 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $159,768.00.

BOX Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.63. 2,360,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,421. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm had revenue of $305.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

BOX declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BOX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,800 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 477,822 shares of the software maker's stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BOX by 101.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,603 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 573,817 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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