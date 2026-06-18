Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Sells $717,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Cadre CEO Warren Kanders sold 100,000 shares on Monday at an average price of $30.03, totaling about $3.0 million. After the transaction, he still directly owned more than 9.8 million shares.

on Monday at an average price of $30.03, totaling about $3.0 million. After the transaction, he still directly owned more than 9.8 million shares. CDRE shares were trading below recent averages , opening at $28.30 versus a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The stock is also well off its 12-month high of $48.76.

, opening at $28.30 versus a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The stock is also well off its 12-month high of $48.76. Wall Street sentiment remains mixed but cautiously positive, with an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75. Cadre also recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, equal to a 1.4% annualized yield.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE - Get Free Report) CEO Warren Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $717,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,692,039 shares in the company, valued at $277,967,678.52. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cadre Stock Performance

CDRE opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company's fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cadre's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cadre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cadre from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadre from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cadre

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Cadre by 585.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 974 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cadre during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cadre by 33.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Cadre by 34.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S boosted its position in Cadre by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company's stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) is a technology‐driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional‐grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm's platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

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