C1 Fund (NYSE:CFND) CEO Najamul Hasan Kidwai Acquires 5,000 Shares

Key Points C1 Fund CEO Najamul Hasan Kidwai bought 5,000 shares on June 16 at an average price of $3.41, for a total of $17,050.

bought 5,000 shares on June 16 at an average price of $3.41, for a total of $17,050. After the purchase, Kidwai’s direct ownership rose to 35,130 shares, valued at about $119,793, marking a 16.59% increase in his stake.

in his stake. C1 Fund shares were trading at $3.37 on Thursday, near their 50-day moving average of $3.50 and well below the 52-week high of $9.78.

C1 Fund Inc. (NYSE:CFND - Get Free Report) CEO Najamul Hasan Kidwai purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $17,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,793.30. This trade represents a 16.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C1 Fund Stock Performance

Shares of C1 Fund stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50. C1 Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in C1 Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. T3 Companies LLC bought a new position in C1 Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in C1 Fund by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,628 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period.

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