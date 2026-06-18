C1 Fund (NYSE:CFND) CEO Najamul Hasan Kidwai Acquires 5,000 Shares June 18, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points C1 Fund CEO Najamul Hasan Kidwai bought 5,000 shares on June 16 at an average price of $3.41, for a total of $17,050. After the purchase, Kidwai’s direct ownership rose to 35,130 shares, valued at about $119,793, marking a 16.59% increase in his stake. C1 Fund shares were trading at $3.37 on Thursday, near their 50-day moving average of $3.50 and well below the 52-week high of $9.78. C1 Fund Inc. (NYSE:CFND - Get Free Report) CEO Najamul Hasan Kidwai purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $17,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,793.30. This trade represents a 16.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. C1 Fund Stock PerformanceShares of C1 Fund stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50. C1 Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.78. Institutional Inflows and OutflowsA number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in C1 Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. T3 Companies LLC bought a new position in C1 Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in C1 Fund by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,628 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. 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