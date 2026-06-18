Carlos Linares Sells 10,000 Shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Key Points Church & Dwight EVP Carlos Linares sold 10,000 shares on June 16 at an average price of $99.71, totaling about $997,100. After the sale, he held 4,668 shares, a drop of roughly 68% in his position.

on June 16 at an average price of $99.71, totaling about $997,100. After the sale, he held 4,668 shares, a drop of roughly 68% in his position. The company recently beat earnings expectations , reporting Q1 EPS of $0.95 versus the $0.93 consensus and revenue of $1.47 billion, slightly above estimates. Church & Dwight also issued Q2 2026 and full-year 2026 guidance.

, reporting Q1 EPS of $0.95 versus the $0.93 consensus and revenue of $1.47 billion, slightly above estimates. Church & Dwight also issued Q2 2026 and full-year 2026 guidance. CHD continues to pay a regular dividend and has mixed analyst sentiment. The latest quarterly dividend was $0.3075 per share, while analysts currently have an overall Hold rating with a consensus price target of $102.59.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) EVP Carlos Linares sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $465,446.28. This trade represents a 68.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.25 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company's fifty day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.76.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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