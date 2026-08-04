Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells 190 Shares

Key Points Director Patrick Grace sold 190 Chemed shares at an average price of $532, generating $101,080 and reducing his direct ownership by 5.1% to 3,533 shares.

at an average price of $532, generating $101,080 and reducing his direct ownership by 5.1% to 3,533 shares. Chemed exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $6.06 versus $5.60 expected and revenue of $673.25 million, up 8.8% year over year. The company maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $25.00–$25.75.

and revenue of $673.25 million, up 8.8% year over year. The company maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $25.00–$25.75. Analysts remain broadly neutral, with one Buy and five Hold ratings and a consensus price target of $530.75; the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share.

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) Director Patrick Grace sold 190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.00, for a total transaction of $101,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,879,556. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $540.89 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $469.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $365.20 and a fifty-two week high of $551.68.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.46. Chemed had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $673.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.000-25.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Chemed's payout ratio is 12.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company's stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chemed by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 812 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $436.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Get Our Latest Report on CHE

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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