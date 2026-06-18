Insider Selling: Celestica (NYSE:CLS) CFO Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Celestica CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares on June 15 at an average price of $399.65, totaling about $6.79 million. After the sale, he still held 82,444 shares valued at roughly $32.95 million.

on June 15 at an average price of $399.65, totaling about $6.79 million. After the sale, he still held 82,444 shares valued at roughly $32.95 million. The transaction reduced Chawla’s ownership stake by 17.1% , and it was disclosed in an SEC filing. The article also notes that other Celestica insiders, including CEO Robert Mionis, have recently sold shares as well.

, and it was disclosed in an SEC filing. The article also notes that other Celestica insiders, including CEO Robert Mionis, have recently sold shares as well. Despite insider selling, Celestica has posted strong earnings and revenue growth, with Q1 EPS of $2.16 beating estimates and revenue up 52.8% year over year. Analysts remain broadly positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $427.42.

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS stock opened at $380.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.89. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.68 and a 52 week high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Key Stories Impacting Celestica

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About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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