Compass (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells $293,434.56 in Stock

Key Points Compass CEO Robert Reffkin sold 23,456 shares on July 1 for about $293,434.56 at an average price of $12.51. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on July 1 for about at an average price of $12.51. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Reffkin still directly owned 7,781,204 shares worth about $97.3 million , reflecting only a small 0.30% reduction in his position.

worth about , reflecting only a small in his position. Compass recently reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.03 versus a consensus loss estimate and revenue of $2.70 billion. Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and average target price of $12.62.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) CEO Robert Reffkin sold 23,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $293,434.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,781,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,342,862.04. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Compass Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Compass stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.85 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Compass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Compass had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COMP. Benchmark started coverage on Compass in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Compass from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research set a $12.00 price target on Compass in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Compass from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.62.

Get Our Latest Report on COMP

About Compass

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

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