Cencora (NYSE:COR) Director Acquires 550 Shares of Stock

Key Points Cencora director Lauren Tyler bought 550 shares on June 22 at an average price of $270.23, a transaction worth about $148,626.50 and increasing her ownership by 14.44%.

bought 550 shares on June 22 at an average price of $270.23, a transaction worth about $148,626.50 and increasing her ownership by 14.44%. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $4.75 , missing analyst expectations, while revenue of $78.36 billion also came in below estimates but still rose 3.9% year over year.

, missing analyst expectations, while revenue of $78.36 billion also came in below estimates but still rose 3.9% year over year. Cencora announced a $2 billion share buyback and continues to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, alongside a Wall Street consensus of Moderate Buy with an average price target of $367.75.

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) Director Lauren Tyler acquired 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cencora Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of COR stock opened at $284.94 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $282.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.82 and a 1-year high of $377.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The company had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's payout ratio is 18.40%.

Cencora announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the third quarter worth $26,191,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cencora by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,256,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,712 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,281 shares of the company's stock worth $22,724,000 after buying an additional 24,431 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

View Our Latest Report on COR

About Cencora

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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