Insider Selling: Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 50,000 shares of Circle Internet Group on July 1 at an average price of $62.65, worth about $3.13 million. The sale left him with 2,018 shares, a 96.12% reduction in his position, and it was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

of Circle Internet Group on July 1 at an average price of $62.65, worth about $3.13 million. The sale left him with 2,018 shares, a 96.12% reduction in his position, and it was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Insider selling has been significant recently , with Neville also having sold large blocks of stock in June and May. The article notes that other insiders have also trimmed holdings, adding to negative sentiment around the stock.

, with Neville also having sold large blocks of stock in June and May. The article notes that other insiders have also trimmed holdings, adding to negative sentiment around the stock. Circle shares were up 4.2% to $64.56, but the stock remains well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently missed earnings estimates even though revenue rose 20% year over year, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold.

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,427.70. This represents a 96.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Patrick Sean Neville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Patrick Sean Neville sold 50,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Patrick Sean Neville sold 1,034,396 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $85,720,396.52.

On Friday, May 1st, Patrick Sean Neville sold 5,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $463,200.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Patrick Sean Neville sold 30,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $2,779,500.00.

Circle Internet Group Stock Up 4.2%

CRCL stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.23. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $262.97.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.The firm had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. Circle Internet Group's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Circle Internet Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle completed a second ARC token presale, which may indicate continued progress on its crypto product expansion. Circle Internet Group completes second ARC token presale

Circle completed a second ARC token presale, which may indicate continued progress on its crypto product expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts still see meaningful upside for Circle, with comments that the stock remains attractive relative to long-term sales growth even after the recent selloff.

Some analysts still see meaningful upside for Circle, with comments that the stock remains attractive relative to long-term sales growth even after the recent selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna and Compass Point initiated or reiterated neutral views, suggesting the market is still weighing Circle’s growth potential against valuation and regulatory/competitive risks.

Susquehanna and Compass Point initiated or reiterated neutral views, suggesting the market is still weighing Circle’s growth potential against valuation and regulatory/competitive risks. Negative Sentiment: Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 50,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, a large reduction that can weigh on sentiment even though it was disclosed as Rule 10b5-1 activity.

Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 50,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, a large reduction that can weigh on sentiment even though it was disclosed as Rule 10b5-1 activity. Negative Sentiment: CAO Tamara L. Schulz and insider Hossein Razzaghi also sold shares, reinforcing concerns that company insiders are trimming exposure while the stock is under pressure.

CAO Tamara L. Schulz and insider Hossein Razzaghi also sold shares, reinforcing concerns that company insiders are trimming exposure while the stock is under pressure. Negative Sentiment: Reports about rising stablecoin competition and Visa’s Open USD push are making investors question whether Circle’s stablecoin economics and long-term competitive advantage are at risk.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCL. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Circle Internet Group by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Clear Str raised Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded Circle Internet Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Circle Internet Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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