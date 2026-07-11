Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Insider Sells 26,666 Shares

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $1,703,957.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 725,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,331,845.20. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Nikhil Chandhok also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Nikhil Chandhok sold 489,737 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $35,442,266.69.

On Monday, June 8th, Nikhil Chandhok sold 26,666 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $2,233,277.50.

On Thursday, May 21st, Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

CRCL stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 36,658,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,339,959. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $262.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.52.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Circle Internet Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle secured OCC approval to launch a national trust bank, reinforcing its regulatory standing and potentially improving the outlook for its USDC stablecoin and reserve management. Article Title

Circle secured OCC approval to launch a national trust bank, reinforcing its regulatory standing and potentially improving the outlook for its USDC stablecoin and reserve management. Positive Sentiment: Traders also showed unusual bullish activity in CRCL options, with call volume running well above normal, suggesting speculation that the rally could continue.

Traders also showed unusual bullish activity in CRCL options, with call volume running well above normal, suggesting speculation that the rally could continue. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently rate Circle around a “Hold,” indicating the stock still has supporters but not broad consensus for aggressive upside at current levels. Article Title

Analysts currently rate Circle around a “Hold,” indicating the stock still has supporters but not broad consensus for aggressive upside at current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted that Circle remains exposed to rising competition in stablecoins, including the launch of Open USD, which could pressure its long-term moat. Article Title

Recent commentary also noted that Circle remains exposed to rising competition in stablecoins, including the launch of Open USD, which could pressure its long-term moat. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious after prior reports flagged Circle as potentially overvalued and sensitive to rate expectations, which could limit how far the stock can run. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,978,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $791,313,000 after buying an additional 1,919,205 shares in the last quarter. IDG Accel China Capital II Associates L.P. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $554,792,000. Accel XI Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $513,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,653,110 shares of the company's stock worth $448,292,000 after acquiring an additional 74,414 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CRCL. Freedom Capital raised Circle Internet Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Circle Internet Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded Circle Internet Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $110.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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