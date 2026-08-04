Insider Buying: Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Director Buys 1,490 Shares

Key Points Constellium director Jean-Christophe Deslarzes bought 1,490 shares at an average price of $27.24, investing $40,587.60 and increasing his direct ownership by 3.55% to 43,515 shares.

at an average price of $27.24, investing $40,587.60 and increasing his direct ownership by 3.55% to 43,515 shares. Constellium reported quarterly EPS of $1.04, exceeding estimates of $0.86, while revenue rose 30.7% year over year to $2.75 billion.

Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $35.80, compared with the stock’s reported opening price of $28.42; institutional investors own 92.59% of the shares.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) Director Jean-Christophe Deslarzes purchased 1,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.24 per share, with a total value of $40,587.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,185,348.60. This represents a 3.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. Constellium SE has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business's 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Constellium had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 5.69%.The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,696 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth $204,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth $320,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at $264,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellium from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Constellium and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.80.

View Our Latest Report on CSTM

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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