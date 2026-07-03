Insider Selling: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells 50,000 Shares

Key Points Carvana COO Benjamin Huston sold 50,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $68.55, totaling about $3.43 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 9.83% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

sold 50,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $68.55, totaling about $3.43 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 9.83% and was made under a pre-arranged . Carvana shares were trading around $68.71 , below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has ranged from a 52-week low of $54.46 to a high of $97.38.

, below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has ranged from a 52-week low of $54.46 to a high of $97.38. The company recently posted strong quarterly results, with $1.69 EPS versus $0.32 expected and revenue of $6.43 billion versus $6.12 billion estimated. Analysts remain broadly positive, with an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.14.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) COO Benjamin Huston sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $3,427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 458,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,447,655.25. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.46.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on Carvana from $500.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Carvana from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVNA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Carvana by 40.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,867 shares of the company's stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company's stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,253 shares of the company's stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company's stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company's stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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