Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA) CFO Sells 2,414 Shares

Key Points Adtalem Global Education CFO Robert Phelan sold 2,414 shares on July 8 at an average price of $135.39, totaling about $326,831, as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

sold 2,414 shares on July 8 at an average price of $135.39, totaling about $326,831, as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. After the sale, Phelan still owned 50,492 shares valued at roughly $6.84 million, reducing his stake by 4.56%.

The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $1.98 EPS versus $1.73 expected, and management has guided FY2026 EPS to $7.95-$8.15.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:CVSA - Get Free Report) CFO Robert Phelan sold 2,414 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $326,831.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 50,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,111.88. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $131.17 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $156.26. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.25. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $487.03 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVSA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adtalem Global Education

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: CVSA) is a provider of higher education and workforce solutions focused primarily on programs that prepare students for professional careers in healthcare, medicine, veterinary medicine and related fields. The company operates campus-based and online degree programs, continuing professional education, clinical training and exam-preparation offerings designed to support students seeking licensure and employment in regulated professions.

Adtalem’s portfolio includes institution brands that deliver undergraduate, graduate and professional training across nursing, medicine, veterinary medicine and allied health disciplines.

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