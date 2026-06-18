Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Director Sells 633,879 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director D Scott Mackesy sold 633,879 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock on June 15 at an average price of $24.30, totaling about $15.4 million.

of Clearwater Analytics stock on June 15 at an average price of $24.30, totaling about $15.4 million. The stock was trading near its 52-week high, opening at $24.26 versus a 52-week range of $15.73 to $24.43, with a market cap of $7.24 billion.

Clearwater recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, matching estimates, while revenue rose 74.4% year over year to $221.23 million.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) Director D Scott Mackesy sold 633,879 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $15,403,259.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock's 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.The company had revenue of $221.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $240,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 108.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,793,701 shares of the company's stock worth $320,642,000 after buying an additional 9,268,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $184,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company's stock worth $599,370,000 after buying an additional 5,967,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kryger Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $90,276,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $24.55 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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