Charles Adair Acquires 1,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock

Key Points Director Charles Adair bought 1,000 Darling Ingredients shares at an average price of $60.97, increasing his direct ownership by 1.97% to 51,690 shares.

at an average price of $60.97, increasing his direct ownership by 1.97% to 51,690 shares. Darling Ingredients reported quarterly EPS of $2.41, exceeding the $1.40 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 16.4% year over year to $1.72 billion.

Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, with an average price target of $69.00; the stock recently opened at $59.76.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) Director Charles Adair purchased 1,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.97 per share, with a total value of $60,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 51,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,539.30. This trade represents a 1.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.4%

DAR stock opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business's fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $1.01. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].