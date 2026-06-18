Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Sells $8,200,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Dell Technologies General Counsel Richard Rothberg sold 20,000 shares on June 15 at an average price of $410 each, totaling about $8.2 million. After the sale, he still held 142,415 shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 12.31%.

on June 15 at an average price of $410 each, totaling about $8.2 million. After the sale, he still held 142,415 shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 12.31%. Dell recently reported strong quarterly results , with EPS of $4.86 versus estimates of $2.96 and revenue of $43.84 billion versus expectations of $35.74 billion. Revenue jumped 87.5% from a year earlier, highlighting continued momentum in the business.

, with EPS of $4.86 versus estimates of $2.96 and revenue of $43.84 billion versus expectations of $35.74 billion. Revenue jumped 87.5% from a year earlier, highlighting continued momentum in the business. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share, payable July 31 to shareholders of record on July 21. That works out to an annualized dividend of $2.52 per share, or a 0.6% yield.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 142,415 shares in the company, valued at $58,390,150. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $420.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $278.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.11. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,620,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 775,652 shares of the technology company's stock worth $98,578,000 after acquiring an additional 631,315 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].