Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 12,022 Shares

Key Points Dell director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 12,022 shares on June 22 at an average price of $421, totaling about $5.06 million. The sale reduced her stake by 32.24% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

sold 12,022 shares on June 22 at an average price of $421, totaling about $5.06 million. The sale reduced her stake by 32.24% and was made under a pre-arranged . Dell’s latest earnings topped expectations, with EPS of $4.86 versus the $2.96 estimate and revenue of $43.84 billion versus $35.74 billion forecast. Revenue jumped 87.5% year over year, reflecting strong demand, especially tied to AI infrastructure.

topped expectations, with EPS of $4.86 versus the $2.96 estimate and revenue of $43.84 billion versus $35.74 billion forecast. Revenue jumped 87.5% year over year, reflecting strong demand, especially tied to AI infrastructure. Wall Street remains constructive on Dell overall, with an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.38. Recent coverage also highlights Dell’s AI server push, record AI backlog, and bullish sentiment around its growth outlook.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 12,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,637,407. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $433.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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