Susan Connelly Sells 2,226 Shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Key Points SVP Susan Connelly sold 2,226 Darden Restaurants shares at an average price of $208.17, totaling approximately $463,386. After the transaction, her holdings declined 34.83% to 4,165 shares.

at an average price of $208.17, totaling approximately $463,386. After the transaction, her holdings declined 34.83% to 4,165 shares. Darden reported quarterly earnings of $3.66 per share, exceeding estimates by $0.03, while revenue rose 13.7% year over year to $3.72 billion. The company also increased its quarterly dividend to $1.62, implying a 3.1% annual yield.

Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with an average price target of $228.88 versus the stock’s reported price of $207.09. However, additional insider selling and weaker performance at Olive Garden compared with LongHorn Steakhouse may weigh on sentiment.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI - Get Free Report) SVP Susan Connelly sold 2,226 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $463,386.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,165 shares in the company, valued at $867,028.05. This represents a 34.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $207.09 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $203.73 and its 200-day moving average is $203.18. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $220.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Darden Restaurants's payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Key Darden Restaurants News

Here are the key news stories impacting Darden Restaurants this week:

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,161,277 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,790,128,000 after acquiring an additional 322,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,063,355 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,587,939,000 after purchasing an additional 43,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,077,567 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,486,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,189,868 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $771,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,212,283 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $629,736,000 after purchasing an additional 991,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden's restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand's positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

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