DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Insider Kathleen Alyce Waters Sells 15,405 Shares

Key Points DaVita insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares on June 15 at an average price of $208.40, totaling about $3.21 million. The sale reduced her ownership by 12.36% to 109,194 shares.

on June 15 at an average price of $208.40, totaling about $3.21 million. The sale reduced her ownership by 12.36% to 109,194 shares. DaVita’s stock has been strong recently , opening at $210.76 with a 12-month range of $101.00 to $213.44. The shares are trading near their high and well above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

, opening at $210.76 with a 12-month range of $101.00 to $213.44. The shares are trading near their high and well above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.87 versus the $2.33 consensus and revenue of $3.42 billion, up 6% year over year. Analysts currently have an average rating of “Hold” with an average price target of $199.17.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,756,029.60. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $210.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $213.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 270.37% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DaVita from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $199.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DVA

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 96.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,188 shares of the company's stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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