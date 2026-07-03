Paul Anthony Williams Sells 3,000 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock

Key Points Emergent Biosolutions SVP Paul Anthony Williams sold 3,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $8.40, totaling $25,200. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on July 1 at an average price of $8.40, totaling $25,200. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Company shares were little changed , opening at $8.29 and trading around their recent range, well below the 200-day moving average of $9.65. Emergent Biosolutions has a market cap of about $427.5 million and a 52-week range of $5.61 to $14.06.

, opening at $8.29 and trading around their recent range, well below the 200-day moving average of $9.65. Emergent Biosolutions has a market cap of about $427.5 million and a 52-week range of $5.61 to $14.06. Recent quarterly results topped expectations, with EPS of $0.21 versus an expected loss and revenue of $156.1 million versus estimates of $145 million. Analysts currently have a mixed view, with an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS - Get Free Report) SVP Paul Anthony Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 159,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,423.20. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Emergent Biosolutions Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Emergent Biosolutions Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $427.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 2.34.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EBS. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent Biosolutions presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Emergent Biosolutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent Biosolutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company's stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures and specialty products that address public health threats. The company's portfolio includes vaccines, antibody therapies and critical care products designed to protect against biological, chemical and emerging infectious disease threats. Emergent has longstanding partnerships with government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to support national preparedness programs.

Key commercial products in Emergent's lineup include BioThrax (anthrax vaccine adsorbed), ACAM2000 (smallpox vaccine) and Vaxchora (cholera vaccine), alongside therapeutic treatments such as Anthrasil (anthrax immune globulin) and the naloxone-based nasal spray Narcan for opioid overdose reversal.

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