Insider Selling: New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Director Sells 1,600 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Director Yue Zhuge sold 1,600 New Oriental shares at an average price of $59.55, worth $95,280, reducing the position by 44.44% to 2,000 shares.

Director Yue Zhuge sold 1,600 New Oriental shares at an average price of $59.55, worth $95,280, reducing the position by 44.44% to 2,000 shares. Stock performance: EDU opened at $59.11 and has traded between $44.25 and $64.97 over the past year; its market capitalization is approximately $9.34 billion.

EDU opened at $59.11 and has traded between $44.25 and $64.97 over the past year; its market capitalization is approximately $9.34 billion. Analyst outlook: The stock carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $64.54, though some firms recently downgraded it to “Hold.”

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU - Get Free Report) Director Yue Zhuge sold 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $95,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $119,100. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:EDU opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The business's 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. New Street Research set a $56.50 target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on EDU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 507,774 shares of the company's stock worth $28,755,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,862 shares of the company's stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,528,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) is one of China's leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company's offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental's curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

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