Jennifer Catherine Hartnett Sells 25,357 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 25,357 shares of e.l.f. Beauty on July 1 at an average price of $80.00, totaling about $2.03 million. After the transaction, she still held 28,699 shares, reducing her position by 46.91%.

Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 25,357 shares of e.l.f. Beauty on July 1 at an average price of $80.00, totaling about $2.03 million. After the transaction, she still held 28,699 shares, reducing her position by 46.91%. Recent earnings beat: e.l.f. Beauty reported quarterly EPS of $0.32, topping analyst expectations of $0.29, on revenue of $449.29 million versus the $423.06 million estimate. Revenue rose 35.1% year over year.

e.l.f. Beauty reported quarterly EPS of $0.32, topping analyst expectations of $0.29, on revenue of $449.29 million versus the $423.06 million estimate. Revenue rose 35.1% year over year. Wall Street sentiment: Analysts currently hold a Moderate Buy stance on the stock, with an average price target of $78.31. Recent firms have trimmed price targets, though most still maintain buy or outperform ratings.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 25,357 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,028,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,295,920. The trade was a 46.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Catherine Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 4,352 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $224,258.56.

On Thursday, June 4th, Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 10,318 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $535,916.92.

On Monday, April 27th, Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 20,829 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,325,974.14.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $76.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.59. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $150.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.91.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.06 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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