Insider Selling: Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE:ELPC) Director Sells $95,520.60 in Stock

Key Points Copel director Abreu Marco Antonio Villela De sold 32,490 shares on June 16 at an average price of $2.94, totaling $95,520.60. After the sale, he still owned 63,546 shares, a 33.83% reduction in his position.

on June 16 at an average price of $2.94, totaling $95,520.60. After the sale, he still owned 63,546 shares, a 33.83% reduction in his position. The company recently reported mixed quarterly results , posting EPS of $0.16 versus the $0.19 estimate while revenue came in at $1.33 billion, ahead of expectations.

, posting EPS of $0.16 versus the $0.19 estimate while revenue came in at $1.33 billion, ahead of expectations. Copel also объявed a special dividend of $0.1904 per share, payable October 13, though its dividend payout ratio is high at 101.75%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ELPC - Get Free Report) Director Abreu Marco Antonio Villela De sold 32,490 shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $95,520.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $186,825.24. This represents a 33.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Stock Performance

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of -0.07. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE:ELPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1904 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELPC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel by 10,965.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,276,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel by 575.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,808 shares of the company's stock worth $10,259,000 after buying an additional 919,086 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel by 1,194.4% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 918,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 847,198 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 653,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 485,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,935,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel is a Brazilian utility company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. Established in 1954, Copel operates a diversified portfolio of power plants, with a strong emphasis on hydroelectric facilities supplemented by thermal and renewable energy sources. The company's integrated network spans the entirety of Paraná state, delivering electricity services to residential, commercial and industrial customers through a combination of high-voltage transmission lines and local distribution networks.

In addition to its core power business, Copel has expanded into telecommunications through its Copel Telecom subsidiary.

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