Insider Buying: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Enovis insider Oliver Engert bought 1,000 shares at $23.00 each, spending $23,000 and increasing his holdings to 50,640 shares, a 2.01% boost in ownership.

bought 1,000 shares at $23.00 each, spending $23,000 and increasing his holdings to 50,640 shares, a 2.01% boost in ownership. Engert has been active recently, making additional purchases of 1,000 shares on both June 1 and March 13, signaling continued insider confidence in the stock.

Enovis shares were trading down 3.5% at $21.21, even though the company recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates; analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with a $44.50 target price.

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) insider Oliver Engert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 50,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,720. This represents a 2.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oliver Engert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Oliver Engert purchased 1,000 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $22,220.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Oliver Engert purchased 1,000 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.74 per share, with a total value of $23,740.00.

Enovis Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Enovis Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $36.82.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $589.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.02 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 49.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 12.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company's stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 37.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,617 shares of the company's stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,116 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 13.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 125.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Enovis by 24,405.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 9,802 shares of the company's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Enovis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Enovis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enovis from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enovis

About Enovis

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

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