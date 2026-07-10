Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Major Shareholder Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Aqua Capital, Ltd. , a major Energizer shareholder, bought 40,000 shares on July 7 at an average price of $20.81 each, increasing its stake to 7.38 million shares .

, a major Energizer shareholder, bought on July 7 at an average price of each, increasing its stake to . Energizer stock was up 0.9% and opened at $20.26 , while the company’s market value stood at about $1.39 billion with a P/E ratio of 7.42 .

and opened at , while the company’s market value stood at about with a . The company recently reported better-than-expected EPS of $0.94 for the quarter, but revenue fell 3% year over year; Energizer also pays a 5.9% dividend yield and carries a Hold consensus rating from analysts.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $832,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,380,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,577,800. This represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $844,000.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $861,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 35,686 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $658,049.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 38,006 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $692,089.26.

On Thursday, May 21st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 43,380 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $729,217.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 81,609 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,320,433.62.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 4,200 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $79,170.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 1,643 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $31,052.70.

Energizer Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ENR stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock's fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $643.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.92 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 148,623.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company's stock worth $55,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,643 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,606,000. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth $17,141,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 438.2% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 553,815 shares of the company's stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 450,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1,561.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company's stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 426,632 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.14.

View Our Latest Report on ENR

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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