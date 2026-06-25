EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares

Key Points EPR Properties SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares on June 23 at an average price of $58.11, totaling $116,220. The sale reduced her direct holdings by 12.34% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

sold 2,000 shares on June 23 at an average price of $58.11, totaling $116,220. The sale reduced her direct holdings by 12.34% and was made under a pre-arranged . The stock was trading around $59.01 , near its 52-week high of $62.08, with a market cap of $4.52 billion. EPR also reported quarterly revenue of $181.25 million , beating expectations, though EPS of $0.74 slightly missed estimates.

, near its 52-week high of $62.08, with a market cap of $4.52 billion. EPR also reported quarterly revenue of , beating expectations, though EPS of $0.74 slightly missed estimates. The company declared a monthly dividend of $0.31 per share, payable July 15, implying a 6.3% yield. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $61.69.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $825,917.43. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EPR stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.06.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPR Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,061 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 524,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,614,000 after buying an additional 61,844 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].