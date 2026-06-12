Insider Selling: Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) General Counsel Sells 1,686 Shares of Stock

Key Points Equity Bancshares General Counsel Brett Reber sold 1,686 shares on June 11 at an average price of $47.85, totaling about $80,675. After the sale, he still held 34,495 shares valued at about $1.65 million.

on June 11 at an average price of $47.85, totaling about $80,675. After the sale, he still held 34,495 shares valued at about $1.65 million. The stock was little changed, opening around $47.89 and trading near its 52-week high of $50.07. The company’s market cap is about $988.5 million.

and trading near its 52-week high of $50.07. The company’s market cap is about $988.5 million. Equity Bancshares recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, though revenue missed estimates. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, yielding about 1.5% annually.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) General Counsel Brett Reber sold 1,686 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $80,675.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 34,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,650,585.75. This represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $988.53 million, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.17. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $83.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $85.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Equity Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 282.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 972 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.

The company's core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.

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