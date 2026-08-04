Donald Scott Rogerson Buys 2,000 Shares of Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) Stock

Key Points Director Donald Scott Rogerson bought 2,000 Equity Bancshares shares at an average price of $50.25, investing $100,500 and increasing his stake by 32.77% to 8,103 shares.

at an average price of $50.25, investing $100,500 and increasing his stake by 32.77% to 8,103 shares. Equity Bancshares recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.41 , beating estimates of $1.24, while declaring a $0.18 quarterly dividend, equivalent to a 1.4% yield.

, beating estimates of $1.24, while declaring a $0.18 quarterly dividend, equivalent to a 1.4% yield. Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $54.17 price target; the stock recently traded near its 52-week high at $50.99.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) Director Donald Scott Rogerson acquired 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,103 shares in the company, valued at $407,175.75. The trade was a 32.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 0.6%

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $51.73. The company's fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Equity Bancshares's payout ratio is 43.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equity Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 279,264 shares of the company's stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 75,785 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,621 shares of the company's stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company's stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.

The company's core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.

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