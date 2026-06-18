Josh Silverman Sells 50,000 Shares of Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Stock

Key Points Etsy CEO Josh Silverman sold 50,000 shares on June 15 at an average price of $72.50, totaling $3.63 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and his ownership fell 27.67% to 130,694 shares.

on June 15 at an average price of $72.50, totaling $3.63 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and his ownership fell 27.67% to 130,694 shares. Silverman has been actively selling Etsy stock in recent weeks, including another 52,479 shares the next day and several larger sales in April and June. In total, the article highlights a pattern of repeated insider selling.

Etsy shares were trading near recent highs, opening at $72.62 versus a 52-week range of $44.00 to $76.51. Despite the insider selling, the stock has supportive catalysts, including a Zacks upgrade to Strong Buy and positive attention around its “Shop Other Jeffs” campaign.

Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY - Get Free Report) insider Josh Silverman sold 50,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 130,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,315. This represents a 27.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Josh Silverman sold 52,479 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,446.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Josh Silverman sold 134,730 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $9,281,549.70.

On Friday, May 1st, Josh Silverman sold 88,350 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $5,670,303.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Josh Silverman sold 36,443 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,514,567.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Josh Silverman sold 70,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Josh Silverman sold 30,369 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,943,616.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Josh Silverman sold 24,296 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,433,464.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Josh Silverman sold 12,148 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $655,992.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Josh Silverman sold 6,074 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $298,051.18.

Etsy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $72.62 on Thursday. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Trending Headlines about Etsy

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Etsy was added to the Zacks Rank #1 “Strong Buy” list, and Zacks also upgraded the stock from hold to strong-buy, which can support bullish sentiment around the name. Zacks upgrade reference

Etsy was added to the Zacks Rank #1 “Strong Buy” list, and Zacks also upgraded the stock from hold to strong-buy, which can support bullish sentiment around the name. Positive Sentiment: The company launched a new “Shop Other Jeffs” campaign aimed at competing with Amazon ahead of Prime Day, highlighting Etsy sellers and generating fresh attention for the marketplace. Article title

The company launched a new “Shop Other Jeffs” campaign aimed at competing with Amazon ahead of Prime Day, highlighting Etsy sellers and generating fresh attention for the marketplace. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage around Etsy’s anti-Amazon ad push suggests the campaign may be resonating and could help drive shopper engagement during a key retail event period. Article title

Media coverage around Etsy’s anti-Amazon ad push suggests the campaign may be resonating and could help drive shopper engagement during a key retail event period. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Etsy’s recent stock momentum and relative outperformance over the past six months, but these pieces were more commentary than new catalysts.

Several articles pointed to Etsy’s recent stock momentum and relative outperformance over the past six months, but these pieces were more commentary than new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: CEO Josh Silverman sold a total of about 102,479 shares in two transactions at prices near the current trading range. Although the sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, insider selling can still pressure sentiment. SEC filing

CEO Josh Silverman sold a total of about 102,479 shares in two transactions at prices near the current trading range. Although the sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, insider selling can still pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: One report highlighted Etsy sellers struggling to recover from tariff-related pressures, a reminder that trade policy and costs may still weigh on marketplace activity. Article title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Etsy by 627.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 279,407 shares of the company's stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 240,986 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $532,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Etsy by 16.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,342 shares of the company's stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $3,169,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Etsy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 533,497 shares of the company's stock worth $26,664,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Etsy from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Etsy

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

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